In this Chicago suburb, electric bikes and scooters now have an age limit

In Elk Grove Village, the use of electric bikes and scooters will soon be restricted by age.

An ordinance requiring those operating e-bikes or e-scooters on roads to have a valid driver's license unanimously passed by the Village Board of Trustees Tuesday, effectively establishing an age limit of 16. The ordinance goes into effect July 1.

The age limit exclusively governs the use of e-bikes and e-scooters on roads, so those without a driver’s license can still drive on private property.

E-scooters can also be used on sidewalks without a license, while the use of e-bikes on sidewalks is banned across the state.

During the Board of Trustees’ meeting, Mayor Craig Johnson said the ordinance stemmed from safety concerns.

“Here in Elk Grove Village, children’s safety comes first, and that’s what this is going to address,” Johnson said.

In addition to establishing an age limit, the ordinance also prohibits the use of e-bikes or e-scooters on streets with speed limits above 35 miles per hour, requires that all vehicles have adequate front lights and rear reflectors and dictates that scooters must be fitted with proper brakes.

A full list of regulations is available on the village’s website.

Those found to violate the ordinance can be subject to fines, Johnson said. First-time offenders will be fined $50, and second-time offenders will be fined $100. Subsequent tickets will be $200.

Tuesday, Johnson ended discussion of the ordinance saying he often sees children riding e-bikes and e-scooters without paying attention to their surroundings.

“Someone is going to get killed, and we’re not going to allow that to happen,” Johnson said. “We’ll do everything in our possible way to stop that from occurring.”