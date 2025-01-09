In photos: Jimmy Carter's state funeral Jimmy Carter's state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. marks the final public tribute in a six-day series of ceremonies. Published 13 mins ago • Updated 4 mins ago Published 13 mins ago • Updated 4 mins ago A hearse carrying the casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter sits outside the Washington National Cathedral during his state funeral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives with Melania Trump as former U.S. Vice President Al Gore looks on during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (L-R) Former US President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) Former US Vice President Al Gore arrives for the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by RICKY CARIOTI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, left, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the steps of the U.S. Capitol (Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images) An Honor Guard prepares for the departure of the remains of former US President Jimmy Carter from the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)