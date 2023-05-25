In Honor of National Doughnut Day, Contest Offers $1,000 Taste-Testing ‘Dream Job'

A new contest is offering one lucky winner $1,000 to rate, photograph, and enjoy doughnuts as part of a “dream job” sweepstakes.

The promotion, offered by New Jersey-based PlayStar, will choose one individual in the United States to serve as a taste-tester for not only the most popular doughnut chains in the country, including Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts, but also for offerings found in their own home state.

According to the company, the lucky winner will receive $1,000 at the conclusion of their “responsibilities,” which include sampling doughnuts from a variety of bakeries, taking photos of the treats, and dishing up reviews of what they thought.

No travel is required as part of the contest, as the doughnuts will be delivered to the winner’s home.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The dream job is being offered as part of the celebration of National Doughnut Day, which will take place on June 2.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and a valid resident of the United States. A maximum of five shops will be featured among the doughnuts sent to the lucky winner, according to officials.

More information, and applications, can be found on the group’s website.