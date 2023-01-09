Important Dates to Remember for the Bears During the NFL Offseason

Important dates to remember for Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears wrapped up their season on Sunday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, commencing the start of their offseason.

The front office will have a busy offseason ahead of them. They own the No. 1 pick in the draft, along with nearly $120 million in cap space to use in free agency.

As the Bears navigate through the winter and spring, here are some important dates to remember for the NFL offseason:

Jan. 9: Rookie contract extension negotiations for players from the 2020 College Draft or any Undrafted Rookie who signed in 2021 are open

Feb. 13: Waiver system begins

Feb. 21- March 7: Franchise tag window

Feb. 28- March 6: NFL scouting combine

March 15: New league year, start of free agency

Apr. 27-29: NFL Draft

May 1: Fifth-year options for first-round draft picks from the 2020 NFL draft

