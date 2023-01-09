Important Dates to Remember for the Bears During the NFL Offseason

The Bears wrapped up their season on Sunday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, commencing the start of their offseason. 

The front office will have a busy offseason ahead of them. They own the No. 1 pick in the draft, along with nearly $120 million in cap space to use in free agency. 

As the Bears navigate through the winter and spring, here are some important dates to remember for the NFL offseason:

Jan. 9: Rookie contract extension negotiations for players from the 2020 College Draft or any Undrafted Rookie who signed in 2021 are open

Feb. 13: Waiver system begins

Feb. 21- March 7: Franchise tag window

Feb. 28- March 6: NFL scouting combine

March 15: New league year, start of free agency

Apr. 27-29: NFL Draft

May 1: Fifth-year options for first-round draft picks from the 2020 NFL draft

