Immersive King Tut Experience to Bring Ancient Egypt to Chicago

A new immersive experience will unravel the history of ancient Egypt this fall at an art gallery in Chicago's Old Town.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago will host "Immersive King Tut," an exhibit dedicated to Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, from Oct. 14 to Nov. 20.

The immersive experience will delve into a "journey through the Egyptian afterlife" with digital art installations and animations that reveal the famed pharaoh's story, according to the event's website.

The exhibit rises in the wake of the 100th anniversary of King Tut's opulent tomb uncovering from a century ago. The installation has already debuted in other cities, including Denver, Dallas and Phoenix, with plans to expand to more.

Tickets for the exhibit are available now, starting at $30.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago has been a hub for immersive experiences recently, with "Immersive Van Gogh" and "Immersive Monet" installations also running at the gallery.