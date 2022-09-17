Immersive Halloween Pop-Up Bar Will Head to Chicago in October

Chicago's spooky season is in for a spirit-lift: A horror-themed cocktail bar will crawl into the area just in time for Halloween, setting the scene for what's intended to be a chilling drinking experience.

Black Lagoon will claim its grounds in the Windy City to pay tribute to the grim, while adding splashes of goth-metal and cult horror into the mix for Halloween-lovers, according to organizers Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.

The bar will flesh out its grisly theme through immersive décor, metal soundtracks and specialty cocktails.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Guests — who all are urged to come in costumes — will be able to get a taste of drinks brimming with colorful hues of green to red, some of which could come in spooky glassware.

From Oct. 3-31, the Black Lagoon will pop up in The Dandy Crown, a restaurant planted at 694 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the city's River West neighborhood.

The restaurant will offer food to pair with the drinks, as well. Diners can opt for themed dishes such as the "Sacrificial Lamb," a lamb tartare, or the "Screaming Eyeballs," a plate of spicy kimchi chicken meatballs.

Aside from Chicago, the bar will roll through Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas and Fort Worth, Denver, New York City, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

“We chose our roster of cities carefully,” Hayes said in a statement. “Each city has a robust cocktail culture, so guests expect quality drinks. We also wanted markets with vibrant countercultures, so patrons likely to enjoy our immersive vibe will come and feel right at home.”