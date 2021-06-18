monet the immersive experience

Immersive Claude Monet Art Experience Coming to Chicago

A 20,000-square-foot space features two stories of floor-to-ceiling projections of Monet's works

Tickets go on sale at the end of June for Chicago's newest immersive art experience, this time featuring "a 360-degree digital art exhibition" of the work of Impressionist French painter Claude Monet.

Details of "Monet: The Immersive Experience", opening in the fall, might sound familiar to the Immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit that opened to sold-out time slots in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A 20,000-square-foot space features two stories of floor-to-ceiling projections of Monet's works, letting visitors "encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees."

Local

Chicago Shootings 21 mins ago

Woman Killed, Man Hurt After Being Shot in Vehicle With Child Inside: Chicago Police

glenwood 50 mins ago

Some Glenwood Residents Disrupted by Filming of Amazon Show ‘Paper Girls'

This version takes it up a notch with the help of virtual reality to "immerse yourself in Monet's Impressionist artwork and step into the world created by his brushstrokes."

The VR component is part of a special 10-minute component of the experience. "Walk alongside Monet during this peaceful, visually rich journey to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works," according to the website.

While the venue has yet to be announced, tickets are set to be released next week on the experience's website.

The experience is appropriate for all ages, according to organizers, and tours of the exhibit take about 60 to 75 minutes.

This article tagged under:

monet the immersive experienceVan Gogh Exhibitimmersive exhibitionclaude monet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us