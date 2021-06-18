Immersive Claude Monet Art Experience Coming to Chicago

Tickets go on sale at the end of June for Chicago's newest immersive art experience, this time featuring "a 360-degree digital art exhibition" of the work of Impressionist French painter Claude Monet.

Details of "Monet: The Immersive Experience", opening in the fall, might sound familiar to the Immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit that opened to sold-out time slots in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

A 20,000-square-foot space features two stories of floor-to-ceiling projections of Monet's works, letting visitors "encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees."

This version takes it up a notch with the help of virtual reality to "immerse yourself in Monet's Impressionist artwork and step into the world created by his brushstrokes."

The VR component is part of a special 10-minute component of the experience. "Walk alongside Monet during this peaceful, visually rich journey to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works," according to the website.

While the venue has yet to be announced, tickets are set to be released next week on the experience's website.

The experience is appropriate for all ages, according to organizers, and tours of the exhibit take about 60 to 75 minutes.