Imagine Dragons, AJR Among Summerfest 2023 Headliners

Imagine Dragons will headline Summerfest 2023, becoming among the first few artists to lock in a set at the Milwaukee music festival so far.

Summerfest revealed Monday the four-member band is slated to perform alongside pop trio AJR on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre.

The festival's announcement follows an earlier one from October, when it was released that frequent headliners Zac Brown Band will also hit the main stage Friday, June 23, 2023.

Imagine Dragon and AJR tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased from the Summerfest website, Ticketmaster or in-person at the festival's box office. Tickets to catch Zac Brown Band are available for purchase now.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

More performances will be unveiled as the festival nears, according to Summerfest. Over 800 acts will be spotlighted when the nine-day event gets underway.

Gearing up for its 55th anniversary, Summerfest will spill across three weekends: June 22-24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6-8, 2023.