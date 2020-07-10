Images of Missing Children From Illinois, Indiana to Be Featured on Gas Pumps to Generate New Leads

King Walker, who disappeared from Gary, Indiana, while visiting a relative’s home, is among the missing children being featured on 20,000 gas stations locally and across the United States.

King was last seen on July 25, 2015, and may be in the company of Diamond Bynum, now 26, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. King is still missing and turned 7 in May.

King's image and information will be shown on gas pump video screens in cities across the U.S. during the month of July via a campaign by NCMEC.

"NCMEC wants to remind and empower the public to be on the lookout this summer for missing children in their area," the organization said in a statement. "We know that all it takes is one person to pay attention, do the right thing and help bring a missing child home."

Families of missing children hope the images on local gas pumps will help generate renewed attention and generate new leads in their cases, NCMEC said.

The gas pump initiative is part of the organization's “Runaway Train” music video campaign launched last year that also featured local missing children.

Anyone with information about a missing or exploited child is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or reach out on social media @missingkids.