Those walking down Michigan Avenue early Friday morning may find dozens of people camped out and lined up around the block -- all to have the chance to snag a "Bubu" from Pop Mart.

The popular designer toy store for adults and kids opened in Chicago in 2024. The brand started in China in 2010, and became widely known known for its "blind box" concept, where buyers don't know which toy is in a box until they purchase and open it.

The toys are inspired by anime, Disney, Marvel and other pop culture favorites, and the brand now has 450 stores worldwide and over 2,000 vending machines, according to its site.

Friday, the Michigan Avenue store -- Pop Mart's only Midwestern location -- will sell blind boxes and other items from "The Monsters" series, including the popular plushie lovingly called "Labubu."

"In 2015, Kasing Lung created a fairy world in three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology, and populated it it with magical characters both good and evil, calling them The Monsters," Pop Mart's site said. "Among them, the most prominent one was LABUBU, a small monster with high, pointed ears and serrated teeth. Despite a mischievous look, LABUBU is kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite."

The items will be available for purchase when the store opens at 10 a.m. while supplies last, Pop Mart said. Purchase limit is one full set or six individual blind boxes, with customers permitted to lineup ahead of time.

As of 6 a.m., photos and video from the store Friday showed the line snaked around the block.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"Upon opening, we will allow the first 15 customers in to purchase, and continue with 1 customer out/1 in to prevent unsafe overcrowded in the store," Pop Mart said. "Line cutting will not be tolerated."

Some of those lined up to get the toys were in line for hours.

"We got here around 2:30 a.m.," Joycelyn Zumba told NBC Chicago. "They're just fun. They're collectibles, and I want to give them to my sisters, so I'm ready to wait all night for them."

Zumba went on to say that the tag at the foot of the toy is important, because it helps to determine the plushie's authenticity.

"They're rare," Zumba said. "They're hard to get, and they sell out in seconds online."

August Olvera, also hoping to get a Labubu, was in line since 1:30 a.m.

"I got here early, just so I could get a Labubu," Olvera said. "My boss called them hideous. But I think they're adorable."