‘I'm Not Done With You:' Victim Recounts Encounter With Suspect in Spree of NW Side Attacks

A suspect is in custody and facing charges in a string of attacks on Chicago’s Northwest Side, with one of the victims sharing her story.

That victim, still traumatized from her experience, says she was exercising near the Ravenswood Manor School at the intersection of Campbell and Wilson at approximately 2:30 p.m. when she was approached by a woman who had just gotten out of a white sedan.

“She was yelling at me ‘why are you looking at me?’ Go ahead and call the police!’ There were expletives,” the victim said.

That was when the suspect lunged at her.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I took a step forward and she pulled me down by my ponytail to the ground,” she said. “She ripped my shirt and scratched the right side of my neck. Then she left.”

The victim said she began to walk back around the school to get away from the scene, and that’s when she encountered the assailant a second time.

“She stopped and got out of her car again and came towards me,” she said. “And she was like ‘I’m not done with you.’”

A Good Samaritan drove the victim home.

That was one of two attacks Sunday, but that was just the beginning. A second spree of attacks began at approximately 11:30 a.m., with several more women assaulted. This time, the suspect was wielding a bat, with one of the incidents caught on camera.

The footage shows the suspect hitting a woman with a bat as she tries to keep a stroller away from the assailant.

Three more victims were later attacked on the Northwest Side, making for at least 10 attacks in all in a three-day span.

According to Chicago Ald. Rossana Rodríguez-Sánchez, the suspect was taken into custody and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Chicago police confirmed that the suspect is facing charges in the case.

No further details were immediately available.