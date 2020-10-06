‘I'm Going to Miss Him So Much:' Family in Shock After Man Killed in North Lawndale Hit-and-Run

A community is in mourning after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Mitch Climons, 55, lived with and took care of his 94-year-old aunt Hatti Evans. She saw him just before he died.

“Lord, I’m going to miss him so much,” she said. “Anything I wanted him to do around the house, he would do that for me. He would even cook for me.”

Climons was killed at the intersection of Pulaski and Fifth Avenue in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Friday.

He is being remembered by family as a kind man who take care of everyone. He was also a volunteer for Rep. Danny Davis for years.

“Mitch was a great talker,” Davis said. “He had a very warm spirit. He never seemed to be looking for anything in terms of himself or that kind of thing.”

Now, Evans and Davis are both calling for the driver involved in the crash to turn themselves in.

“Just come forward and tell the truth,” Davis said.

Police are also seeking the community’s help in solving the hit and run, with residents who witnessed the incident encouraged to contact Chicago Police or to visit cpdtip.com to submit a tip anonymously.