Illuminated Ice Castles Return to Lake Geneva in January 2022

Ice Castles will return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this winter, opening in January 2022 and running through February or March.

This year, the winter wonderland will again be located at Geneva National Resort and Club and feature a variety of interactive attractions including ice carved-tunnels, slides, frozen mazes and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights, according to the website.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in late December or early January, typically one week before opening.

General admission for adults, which includes children aged 12 and up, is $21 Monday through Thursday and $26 Friday through Sunday. For children 4 to 11 years old, tickets are $15 Monday through Thursday and $22 Friday through Sunday.

A number of COVID-19 safety measures will be put into place including a mask requirement, potential limited capacity and increased sanitation of high touch surfaces.

The experience, which is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists, is also available in four other locations: Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and Utah.

Through Ice Castle's partnership with Geneva National, visitors will be able to take advantage of a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining and an Ice Princess Brunch.