Illnesses Connected to Events at Crystal Lake Montessori School

An investigation is underway into illnesses that were reported following events at Crystal Lake Montessori School in Woodstock, according to the McHenry County Department of Health.

In a Facebook post Friday, the health department explained it published a survey online, seeking responses from anyone who contracted illnesses after attending classroom activities or after-school events on or after Feb. 7.

Anyone who ate food at either a classroom or school-sponsored event is encouraged to complete the survey whether or not they became ill. Those who became sick and didn't attend any school events are also advised to take the survey, health officials said, noting it will aid in the investigation.

The survey can be found here.

