Illinois Woman Charged After Headbutting Sheriff's Deputy: Police

An Illinois woman has been charged with aggravated battery, among other charges, after headbutting a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, according to police.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over 25-year-old Viviana Mora near Sunset Avenue and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mora was reportedly found to be driving under the influence of drugs, according to officials, and was placed in the back of the Sheriff deputy's police car under arrest.

Police said Mora attempted to kick out the car windows and took her seatbelt off. As Sheriff's deputies attempted to put Mora's seatbelt back on, officials said she headbutted one of them in the face, causing "minor injuries."

According to police, Mora "continued being belligerent and refused to follow the instructions of sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers." She was subsequently pepper sprayed.

Mora has since been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest, a DUI and traffic violations. She remains held in Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bail.