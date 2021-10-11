A nationwide contest features some of the smallest, fiercest mullets in the country, and some of those sporting impressive hairdos hail from the Midwest.

The U.S.A. Mullet Championships expanded to include "a kid's contest, across the whole country, just to keep things going," after seeing the success of the adult version.

To enter the contest, a child only has to submit a front and side view of their mullet, along with a $10 fee. Half of that fee is donated to charity. For the adult competition, the charity of choice is an organization that works to help veterans. For the children's, the money is going to a local pediatric hospital.

Kevin Begole / USA Mullet Championships

From there, the photos are uploaded to Facebook, where fans vote. The top 100 mullets — those with the most likes — go onto Begole and his panel of judges, who handpick "the 10 kids that we feel have awesome mullets."

Among the competitors are Hudson Ryan of Erie, Illinois, Easton Burnett of Mineral Point, Wisconsin and JD Sterckx, of Pulaski, Wisconsin. Other championship hopefuls are from Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan, along with a number of other states.

USA Mullet Championships

"We obviously look for the whole 'business in the front, party in the rear,'" organizer Kevin Begole told TODAY. "Within the mullet community, if you can look straight on at somebody and see their hair short in the front and not necessarily tell what's in the back ... And then when they turn their head and you see that long flow of hair, that's a solid mullet."

Begole and his panel also look at "overall length," preferring mullets that reach the shoulders or further, and pay serious attention to entrants who "live in that mullet lifestyle."

Kevin Begole / USA Mullet Championships

"A lot of the adults have had a mullet for 30, 40 years. They've been rocking that hairstyle forever. They live that mullet hairstyle," Begole said. "They're a little more carefree. They don't take things as serious. They know that obviously people laugh at their hair a little bit, but they love it. ... Some of these kids have had a mullet for four or five years already. If they're eight years old and they've had a mullet for four years, that's half their life and they definitely own it."

In addition to the panel voting, another 15 mullets are selected through fan voting, for a total of 25 top mullets. Out of these, a champion is crowned.

Kevin Begole / USA Mullet Championships

"We're trying to make it fun," said Begole, comparing the process to a cross between "American Idol" and a a sports competition. "The cool thing is it's cut through politics, it's cut through COVID. People love it and some of these kids are super empowered right now."

Begole said that in both the kids' and men's competitions, entire towns and cities have rallied behind their entrants. The top three winners receive a cash prize and a gift card package.

Kevin Begole / USA Mullet Championships

"Some of these kids, they're from really small towns, so they get here and it's a little bit of 15 minutes of fame," Begole said. "They really feel awesome ... It's fun. I stress that this is for fun. We're just trying to have a little bit of fun along the way, and mullets are kind of wild, so we're definitely enjoying it."

Despite his passion for the hairstyle, Begole himself is not rocking the iconic look.

"It's really bad," Begole said, laughing. "I'm bald."