How to Check The Status of Your Illinois Tax Refund

Although the deadline to file taxes is still more than a month away, many file their claims early and hope to collect their refund checks before the spring months begins.

But that also means many are anxiously awaiting that payment, and wondering how to check the status of their money.

If you have filed your 2022 taxes, here's a breakdown of how to check the statuses of both your state and federal refunds.

Check Your Illinois Refund Status

Illinois residents can check the status of of their refund in two different ways.

First, the “Where’s My Refund” system checks to see whether the state’s Department of Revenue has initiated the refund process after going through a payer’s tax return.

If the IDOR has initiated the refund process, then taxpayers can visit the Illinois Comptroller’s website, which has a “Find Your Illinois Tax Refund” system in place.

Both tools require a taxpayer’s name, as well as their Social Security Number.

Federal Refund Status

Those who wish to check the status of their federal refunds can do so via the IRS’ website.

Taxpayers will need to input their Social Security Number or their taxpayer ID number, their filing status, and the exact amount of money they expect to receive from their refund.

Taxpayers are asked to wait for at least 24 hours if they’ve e-filed, and to wait four weeks before checking status if a paper return was submitted.

For those seeking refund status for previous years’ returns, taxpayers are asked to wait three-to-four days after e-filing.

How Long Will it Take to Receive My Refund?

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, filers can expect refunds to "take longer than previous years" due to efforts to prevent identify and theft fraud. However, those who have filed their refunds electronically may see their a quicker turnaround.

"If you file your return electronically and have your refund directly deposited into your checking or savings account, you will receive your refund faster," the IDOR says. "If you file a paper return, the timeframe is extended.

Additionally, if there is a difference between the refund your return indicated that you were entitled to and the refund that was received, the state will send notice within 7-to-10 business days, according to the IDOR’s website.

Regarding federal returns, the IRS says it issues "more than 9 out of 10 refunds in the normal time frame, which the department says is "less than 21 days."

"However," the IRS adds, "it’s possible that some tax returns may require further review and could result in the refund being delayed."