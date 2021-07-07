illinois vaccine lottery

Illinois Vaccine Lottery: First Drawing For $1M Takes Place Thursday

Illinois' vaccine lottery offers a total of $10 million in prize money to residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The first drawing in Illinois' vaccine lottery takes place Thursday, giving vaccinated residents the chance to win $1 million and three vaccinated young people the opportunity to win $150,000 scholarships.

This week's drawing is just one of several drawings as part of the state's incentive program to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The "All In for the Win" lottery will give out the $10 million in the form of $7 million in cash prizes for adults and $3 million in scholarships for youth, all distributed through weekly drawings, Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Local

Crime and Courts 28 mins ago

Argument Rages Over Release Of Offenders Awaiting Trial

Jake Arrieta 43 mins ago

Struggling Cubs Pitcher Jake Arrieta Placed on Injured List With Hamstring Ailment

Anyone who gets at least one vaccine dose in Illinois is eligible to win, Pritzker said, and anyone who gets their first dose before July 1 will be eligible for the first drawing on July 8 and every drawing thereafter.

"You did your part already, and this is a way of saying thank you," Pritzker said. "It's also our way of saying to those who haven't yet been vaccinated: please join us. Vaccines are incredibly effective. And they keep you protected, but they also make your community safer."

Pritzker has said that his goal is to get 80 to 85% of eligible residents vaccinated through a variety of incentives, which have so far included things like Six Flags Great America tickets and free trap shooting range plays in the state.

The Illinois plan is similar to ones announced in other states so far. Vaccine-incentive lotteries have already launched in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, New York state and Oregon.

This article tagged under:

illinois vaccine lotterycoronavirus vaccineCOVID vaccinecovid vaccine illinoiscovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us