The tulip festival at a farm in the Chicago area will only be in bloom for a short time, so those planning a visit will want to pay attention.

The Richardson Tulip Festival in Spring Grove at Richardson Farm first opened to the public on Thursday, with hundreds of thousands of tulips in bloom as owners anticipate a total of one million flowers to sprout.

According to Richardson, the farm worked to plant 300,000 tulip bulbs in November, adding to the years of flowers returning from previous plantings. The "treasure trove" of tulips arrives in springtime, but the bloom won't last long.

"The tulips should be fantastic at least through May 7 weekend," George Richardson told NBC Chicago. "I hope we get into Mother's Day weekend, but it just depends on the weather that weekend."

The farm offers more than 60 varieties of tulips, planting enough tulips to fill 12 football fields on the 500-acre farm located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove.

The festival will also see live music on weekends, drinks, food trucks and more.

Festival hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the grounds closed Mondays.

Cost for those 4 and up is $16, including one free tulip per paid admission, on week days. On Saturdays and Sundays, cost is $16 for ages 4 to 12 and $19 for ages 13 and older, with one free tulip per paid admission. Additional flowers may be purchased for $2 a stem.

Children 3 and younger are free.

Guests are advised to check with the farm ahead of visiting to ensure the conditions are favorable, for the tulips, Richardson says. "Don't come out until you call or check out our Facebook Page to make sure they are good enough bloom to come out."