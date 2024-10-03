Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs' home targeted by vandals, scene of protests

A group of protesters gathered outside the home of Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs this week, with vandals throwing red paint onto the home and shouting through a bullhorn in the early morning hours.

According to the treasurer, the group of pro-Palestinian protesters were demonstrating against his office’s decision to invest in companies with ties to Israel. The group also protested at a fundraiser that was held on behalf of Frerichs’ reelection campaign, but the demonstration then resumed near his home in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Frerichs said that the paint splattered over the front of his home and also damaged toys belonging to his 1-year-old twins, who were asleep in the home at the time.

“The lead woman had a bullhorn, and she made it very clear what her reasons were (for protesting),” he said. “She made it very clear by singling out my children, calling out, saying she knew that they were at home, knew that they were in their cribs and that they shouldn’t be allowed to sleep.”

Frerichs issued a statement about the group’s actions, and about his administration’s investments:

“Everyone has the right to peacefully protest and petition their government for change. This was not a peaceful protest. These activists meant to cause fear and intimidation through scare tactics. They threatened my twin 1-year-old boys. They defaced our home and our sons’ toys with red paint, and they wore masks and shone a light at a security camera to shield their faces.

“I stand by the investment decisions I've made as Treasurer. I continue to believe, as Iran's missiles rain down on our important ally, that Israel has the right to defend itself. And I continue to hope for a negotiated resolution that can bring lasting peace to the region.

Frerichs said that a protester also shoved one of his neighbors, with multiple 911 calls received by police during the morning hours.

Frerichs said that his office has invested $120 million in Israel bonds, arguing that they are “sound financial decisions” for the state. He also indicated that his predecessors in the treasurer’s office also made similar decisions.

“We made these investments because these bonds get a good return. They've never defaulted in 70 plus years, and they diversify our portfolio,” he said. “We will continue to make sound financial decisions on investments, not respond to bullying and intimidation.”

In June, the Highland Park home of Rep. Brad Schneider, who is Jewish, was targeted in a similar fashion.

“It’s a punch in the gut,” he said. “People should feel safe in their homes, and trust in their neighbors.”

Frerichs said that in the aftermath of protests near Schneider’s home, he was mentioned as a potential target for similar demonstrations on social media.

“I believe in the First Amendment. I believe in peaceful protest but people who break the law, who commit vandalism, who deliberately woke all of my neighbors, unfortunately those are people you can’t have much dialogue with,” he said.

Schneider echoed those sentiments, saying the protests were meant to “intimidate,” not to start dialogue on policies.

No arrests were made in either case, according to the officials’ offices.