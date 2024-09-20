Illinois tourism office releases fall color guide: Here's when and where to see the season's best

Though it may still feel like summer outside in the Chicago area, days continue to get shorter as the seasons are changing, meaning vivid fall colors will soon be visible.

But the chances to see the leaves change colors won't be the same everywhere in Illinois, with different peak color times forecasted for different parts of the state.

For those looking to see the most of what the season has to offer all while staying within Illinois, here's what to know about this fall's color changing.

Northern Illinois

Chicago-area residents who are looking to get the most out of the fall colors without going too far out of their way won't have to wait too much longer, with residents across northern Illinois expected to be the first in the state to see peak colors.

Those within the city of Chicago can expect to see peak fall foliage by the second week of October, with Lincoln Park, Jackson Park and Millennium Park all cited as great spots to take in the vivid colors.

Elsewhere in northern Illinois, fall colors are also likely to peak in the second week of October in the Galena area in the northwest corner of the state, as well as Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County.

Central Illinois

Residents in the Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, Springfield, Decatur and Champaign-Urbana areas will likely have to wait a tad longer for peak fall colors, with the best sights expected by late October.

The state's tourism office recommends Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, Allerton Park and Lake Decatur as locations in central Illinois that are expected to offer the best views of fall foliage in the region late next month.

Southern Illinois

Residents in the southern third of the state will have to wait until the last week of October for peak colors, but there are plenty of breathtaking spots to take in the views.

Southwest Illinois features several destinations for fall colors, including Pere Marquette State Park and Grafton Zipline Adventures, providing an excellent vantage point of the area near the convergence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.

Residents from the state's "Little Egypt" region are surrounded by the beauty, with the last week of October likely giving a picturesque view at Shawnee National Forest, with the Garden of the Gods offering an incredible viewpoint of the region.

More information on activities around all regions of Illinois this fall can be found here.