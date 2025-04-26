Illinois Tollway issues statement after phishing attempts target customers

The Illinois Tollway is warning customers after numerous residents reported receiving text messages that falsely claim individuals owe unpaid tolls.

The text messages, which are not associated with either the Illinois Tollway or any customer data, have been reported in several states nationwide.

Officials issued the following statement:

"Toll text scams are occurring nationwide. The Illinois Tollway is advising customers to disregard these phishing texts. These messages are not associated with the Illinois Tollway or our customer data.

If you receive a text and are unsure, please check your account online at www.illinoistollway.com or call our customer service center at 1-800-UC-IPASS (1-800-824-7277) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

If you receive a phishing text, please report it to the Federal Trade Commission and/or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Both sites facilitate the sharing of information regarding Internet crimes among law enforcement agencies."

The text messages follow reports of similar phishing text messages that were reported in the state earlier this year.