Illinois to Test Tornado Sirens Tuesday

Heads up, Illinoisans: The state's emergency warning system will be tested Tuesday.

The all-hazards siren system is used to warn the general population of potential danger and is designed to be heard outdoors only.

The sirens are tested at approximately 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. If there's a possibility of severe weather on that date, then the test can be moved at the discretion of local officials.

During an emergency, the sirens may be activated for a set amount of time as determined by each community.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Most Illinois residents may associate sirens with tornado warnings, but there are other scenarios where some communities will sound the sirens.

According to officials, high winds or large hail can also cause officials to trigger sirens, including in the Quad Cities and other parts of the state.

The sirens can also be used in the event of a national emergency, including a military or chemical attack, and those alerts will use a different, more up-and-down tone, which can be heard on the Illinois Emergency Management Agency's website.

More information on the sirens, including emergency tips, can be found here.