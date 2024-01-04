Illinois to launch new intake center, shelter site for migrants arriving in Chicago

The state of Illinois is stepping up its efforts to assist the city of Chicago with the arrival of asylum seekers, launching a new intake center and working on additional shelter sites in the city.

According to a press release, that new intake center will be based at the city’s designated bus landing zone. Six heated tents are currently under construction, and are expected to open in coming weeks.

That intake center will aim to expand staffing and access to services at the site, aiming to reduce the number of new arrivals requiring shelter by at least 10% after it opens.

Asylum seekers arriving at the site will be connected with a variety of services, according to state officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The state will continue to partner with New Life Centers of Chicagoland and Catholic Charities as part of the arrival process, with both organizations having lent assistance since November, officials said.

New Life Centers will also partner with the state on constructing a new temporary migrant shelter in Little Village, a move that comes as increasing numbers of asylum seekers arrive in the city.

Finally, Illinois officials offered new details on a contract with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, extending that agreement through Jan. 15. Beginning on that date, the city will be expected to assume oversight of providing food and other essentials to asylum seekers.

According to the latest numbers from the city, 14,716 individuals are residing in 27 active shelters. More than 29,400 individuals have arrived since Aug. 2022.

In recent weeks, more buses have begun arriving across the area, with some dropping off asylum seekers in suburban communities. A wave of ordinances have been passed since then, either prohibiting drop-offs entirely or doing so in a way where asylum seekers can be transported to the Chicago intake site.