Illinois to Hold Booster Clinics, Increase Testing and Hospital Staffing Amid Surge in COVID Cases

In delivering his first COVID update since the omicron variant was first detected in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said the state is taking new measures to address surging cases and hospitalizations and a heightened demand for testing after the Christmas holiday and ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Pritzker announced that the state will soon increase access to both testing and booster shots in an effort to combat the increased spread across the state, as well as providing staffing assistance to hospitals in need.

“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need."

The state plans to offer free booster clinics and more than double personnel at facilities, adding at least 100 people to regional sites that are administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry. Starting the week of Jan. 3, free community based testing sites will also begin operating six days a week.

"I want to be clear that I am going to continue to do everything possible to

protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what

kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for

all of us," Pritzker said in his address. "If you are unvaccinated and you get very sick, you’ll be filling a bed that would have been available for your ailing spouse or your parent or your child — or someone else’s child — someone with cancer or a heart attack or seriously injured in a car accident. If we are forced to move to a crisis standard of care in our hospitals, it will be because a massive number of unvaccinated people chose to let others go without quality care — and even more people will die. If you are choosing not to be vaccinated for some non-medical reason, please change your mind."

Though Illinois' most recent COVID metrics have been delayed due to the holiday weekend, the state set a new record for single-day COVID cases on Thursday, with more than 18,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus reported within 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 18,942 cases of the virus were diagnosed in a single day, obliterating the previous record for most positive test results in one day.

IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday that the state is currently seeing its highest number of cases of the entire pandemic and hospitalizations increased by 330 patients in the last 24 hours.

"It's not just about cases. If it was just cases and no one was ending up in the hospital, then let the cases be," she said.

While she noted that breakthrough infections are being reported, she said that should not be a reason not to get vaccinated.

"I know there are people who will argue and push back and say, 'Oh, but we're seeing breakthrough cases. Oh, we're seeing breakthrough hospitalization. So why get vaccinated?'" Ezike said. "Admittedly, nothing is 100%. No vaccine is 100%. But if you can significantly, drastically reduce your chance of being hospitalized or dying, why wouldn't you avail yourself that opportunity?"

In approximately just another week, on Jan. 3, vaccine mandates will take effect in both Chicago and suburban Cook County as local officials attempt to help curb the spread of the virus, but Pritzker said there are currently no plans to take such measures at a statewide level, instead encouraging local leaders to implement mitigations that fit their region.

Here's a list of places where testing and booster vaccinations will be increased:

Booster Shot and Vaccine Clinics

Appointments can be made at each clinic at the links below. Many locations will also accept walk ups.

Cook County: https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/

DuPage County: https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine

Lake County: https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US

Will County: https://willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/

Kane County: https://kanevax.org/

St. Clair: https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information/Vaccination-Screen

McLean County: https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine

Sangamon County: https://scdph.org/

Peoria County: www.pcchd.org

Winnebago County: https://www.wchd.org

Jackson County: https://jchdonline.org/

Adams County: https://www.co.adams.il.us/government/departments/health-department/covid-19-vaccination-information

Anyone age 12 and older who is in need of a first or second dose may also utilize these free clinics. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

If you are unable to attend one of these mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.

