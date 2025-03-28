Illinois is set to auction off large amounts of unclaimed property: What to know

Unclaimed property items to be auctioned off in Illinois this week include rare treasures.

The online auction, running March 28 to April 3 through HiBid, features items like an 1881 U.S. $10 gold coin, an 18-karat yellow gold chain link bracelet, and a baseball card with a piece of Joe DiMaggio’s bat.

A total of 100 items will be auctioned off, including vintage pocket watches, currency notes from various countries, and 25 1 oz. 999 fine silver rounds. See the full catalog here.

“Our online auction is open to everyone --- not just collectors. It’s a convenient way for people to shop for their personal collection or find a one-of-a-kind gift, like a piece of a Joe DiMaggio baseball bat,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

Interested in bidding? Prospective bidders must first make an account with HiBid. One way to do so is to go to hibid.com and click on “create account” and fill in your information. Another way is to head to the catalog and click "register to bid," and you'll be set.

According to the State Treasurer's Office, items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for 10 years. All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes.

A press release from the office also stated an estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search the state’s unclaimed property website, also known as I-CASH, find missing money that should be returned to them. Visit the I-CASH website at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to find out if you're eligible for missing money.

Prospective bidders with questions on the auction can contact 217-557-8567.