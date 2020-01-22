Suburban Teacher Takes Maternity Leave Case Up to Illinois Supreme Court

A suburban teacher is taking her case to the Illinois Supreme Court to fight for her right to use earned sick leave for the birth of her child against the district she works in.

Margaret Dynak is a third-grade teacher at West View elementary who filed a lawsuit against Wood Dale District 7.

“They told me the school board would not approve it,” she said. “That they believe school code is not interpreted that way.”

Illinois school code however, does allow teachers to use accrued sick time for birth but Dynak had her child on June 2019 and wanted to use the time when school started in August.

“I felt a little lost, disappointed in the district that was my hard-working time that I saved up,” Dynek explained.

The Wood Dale School District issued a statement that says in part, “Dynak was not denied any time off…and the question is whether paid sick leave is available for use four months after the birth of the child.”

The Illinois Education Association sees it differently, saying, “the same benefit, the same earned right every other person in that district has but Margaret was denied simply because of when her child was born,” said Bridget Shanahan, spokesperson of Illinois Education Association.

During opening arguments Wednesday, an attorney with the IEA told the Illinois Supreme Court the question at hand is really all about timing.

“What we have established before this court is that Ms. Dynak was entitled to use her accumulated paid sick leave for birth and to use that leave over 30 continuous work days and she did not lose that right based on the happenstance of when her child was born,” said Ryan Thoma, IEA associate general counsel.

Dynak, whose daughter is now 4 years old, is hopeful she’ll be reimbursed for the time she did use on maternity leave, unpaid. And also, that her case will set a precedent for educators throughout the entire state

“Sick use must be used at a time when an employee is unable to attend work because of the birth or illness or other qualifying event,” said Adam Dauksas, an attorney at Scariano Himes & Petrarca. “That is sick leave use, must be tethered to the event causing the need to be absent form work.”

Dynak is hopeful, she says she hopes this situation soon comes to a resolution and that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“At a time we’re struggling to get people to come into this profession, this is not the time to be litigating cases like this,” Bridget Shanahan, a spokesperson for Illinois Education Association said.