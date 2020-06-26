Illinois Swimming Pools, Water Parks Allowed to Reopen at 50% Capacity

Swimming pools, water parks, splash pads and beaches were allowed reopen at 50% capacity Friday as Illinois entered phase four of its statewide reopening plan, according to state health officials.

Swimming facilities are required to have plans for physical distancing in areas where people line up to use a water slide, lazy river, or other water features, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Equipment such as rafts, tubes, and lounge chairs must be sanitized between each use.

Under state guidelines, groups should be limited to 50 people or fewer. Individuals should wear face coverings when not swimming or using "water features."

Exceptions can be made for children younger than two years or people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a face covering, state officials said.

Public health officials have recommended that both pools and water parks require temperature checks for employees and customers.