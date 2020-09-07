Illinois Surpasses 250K Total Coronavirus Cases, Reports 1,381 New Cases Monday

More than 250,000 individuals in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, state health officials confirmed, noting an additional 1,381 cases Monday, along with eight additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Monday's figures brought statewide totals to 250,961 confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, with at least 8,179 deaths in all 102 counties attributed to the virus.

The new cases were the result of 28,975 tests administered over the last 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 4,447,347.

The state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate was reported Monday at 4.2%.

In all, 1,484 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 352 of those patients in intensive care units and the number of patients on ventilators at 137.