Illinois Supreme Court Hires Diversity and Inclusion Officer

The Illinois Supreme Court has named a former associate chancellor at University of Illinois Springfield as a chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Deanie Brown starts the new job for the state’s judicial branch of government in November. She’ll be responsible for developing and implementing ways to create a diverse and inclusive workforce.

“It is a true privilege to step into what for me is a dream job -- serving equity and the law -- at this time of great awakening,” Brown said in a statement. “I look forward to answering the call to assist in deepening and sustaining inclusive practices and initiatives on behalf of our court system and the people who depend on it.”

Brown has been the associate chancellor for access and equal opportunity at the university’s Springfield campus since 2008.

The court announced in June that it was creating the position.