Illinois Supreme Court

Illinois Supreme Court Hires Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Brown is the first to fill this position on the Illinois Supreme Court

Illinois Supreme Court
illinoiscourts.gov

The Illinois Supreme Court has named a former associate chancellor at University of Illinois Springfield as a chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Deanie Brown starts the new job for the state’s judicial branch of government in November. She’ll be responsible for developing and implementing ways to create a diverse and inclusive workforce.

“It is a true privilege to step into what for me is a dream job -- serving equity and the law -- at this time of great awakening,” Brown said in a statement. “I look forward to answering the call to assist in deepening and sustaining inclusive practices and initiatives on behalf of our court system and the people who depend on it.”

Local

Peoria 27 mins ago

4 Young Peoria Women Killed in 1-car Crash, School Mourns

lake shore drive 38 mins ago

Public Input Sought for $3B Overhaul of Lake Shore Drive

Brown has been the associate chancellor for access and equal opportunity at the university’s Springfield campus since 2008.

The court announced in June that it was creating the position.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Illinois Supreme CourtUniversity of Illinois SpringfieldDiversity and inclusionDeanie Brown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us