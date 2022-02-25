school mask mandate

Illinois Supreme Court Denies Pritzker's Appeal in School Mask Mandate Lawsuit

The Illinois State Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear Gov. J.B. Pritzker's appeal of a lawsuit challenging the state's mask mandate in schools.

The court denied the appeal, calling it "moot," but also vacated a restraining order issued by a lower court, meaning a statewide mask requirement in schools could be instituted in the future.

Following the court's ruling, Pritzker announced the state's school mask mandate will end Monday, citing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance that recommends masks only in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.

Pritzker had asked the Illinois Supreme Court to review an appellate court decision making masks optional in school settings, noting the ruling failed "to address important legal issues."

On Feb. 4, a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order that blocked the state from enforcing the rules that called for mask mandates and other COVID restrictions in schools.

While the state appealed the judge’s temporary restraining order, the rules expired on Feb. 13.

