Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order Extension Brings Extra Worries for Small Business Owners

If not seeing customers for a month has been hard enough, small business owners in Illinois just found out it’s happening again due to Governor J. B. Pritzker extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 30.

Stephanie Randall owns Colbert Custom Framing and Art Printing in Naperville and said another month of the order would force her to be in tough position.

“It would put at risk the future of the business,” Randall said. “I have eight employees,and I would love to keep all of them.”

Annette Norwood, the owner of Posh Curls in Wheaton, told NBC 5 she has not cut a paying customer’s curls since St. Patrick’s Day.

“To be home any longer than what we already are is really financially taking a burden,” Norwood said.

Still, Norwood is hopeful customers return because she owns a specialty business.

“What I’m concerned about is other small businesses around in the neighborhoods that are never gonna reopen again,” Norwood said.

The Illinois Restaurant Association said it is anticipating more pain in the month ahead.

“The takeout and delivery business isn’t really a money maker in the prices that we charge are really are a community service type thing,” said Steven Hartenstein, CFO of the Stefani Restaurant Group.

Hartenstein said when restaurants finally reopen, customers will probably see restaurant workers wearing masks and spaced-out seating.