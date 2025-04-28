Illinois State University issues emergency alert for report of shots fired at student center

Illinois State University issued an emergency alert after reports of shots fired at Bone Student Center Sunday night.

Another alert issued later said to "stay away from University and Locust St. and from Bone Student Center" while the area was being cleared.

The university later confirmed one reported victim on their Facebook. The post said police were still searching for the suspect.

According to the university's Facebook, Bone Student Center is now closed and there is no shelter in place for the campus.

No further information was available.

