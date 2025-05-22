Markham

Illinois State Trooper injured in wrong-way crash near I-57

The crash occurred at around 1:05 p.m. on eastbound 159th Street near Interstate 57 in Markham

By NBC Chicago Staff

Illinois State Police

An Illinois State Trooper was injured Thursday in a wrong-way traffic collision in suburban Markham, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said troopers responded at around 1:05 p.m. to the scene of eastbound 159th Street and southbound Interstate 57 for reports of a traffic crash involving an Illinois State Trooper.

Upon arrival, it was determined the trooper was struck in their vehicle by a wrong-way driver, officials said.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with injuries, where their condition was unknown, officials said.

An investigation into the crash is underway and there was no further information available.

Markham
