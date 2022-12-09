‘Sudden and Unexpected': Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett Dies at 45

Scott Bennett, a Democratic Illinois State Senator who represented Champaign and Vermilion counties, has died at the age of 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife announced in a statement through his office Friday.

“We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected. Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered. We will miss his stories, the way he could always make people laugh, and his genuine kindness.

Scott lived a life full of service and constantly looked for ways to lend his time and energy to helping our community and state. He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement.

We appreciate the amazing care he received at Carle Foundation Hospital and thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff who provided Scott with excellent care and support for his family. We are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support. Scott’s impact on our community is very evident.

At this time, we ask that our privacy is respected as we navigate this difficult time.”

Bennett spent the final days and weeks of his life working to amend the SAFE-T Act ahead of the legislation taking effect, becoming one of the most prominent voices in support of amending the bill in the State Senate.

“It was pertinent to bring together a diverse group of individuals to create a comprehensive plan that maintains the intent of the SAFE-T Act while ensuring our court systems have the tools they need to serve their communities. I am proud of our effort to improve the consistency within the law,” Bennett said on Dec. 1 following the passage of the amended legislation.

Bennett represented the 52nd district in the Illinois Senate, and had taken office in January 2015. He succeeded current Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs in his State Senate seat.

Several Illinois politicians released statements Friday afternoon expressing their condolences for Bennett's family.

“I was devastated today to learn of the death of Senator Scott Bennett. My heartfelt sympathy and prayers are with his wife Stacy and their children during this unimaginably difficult time. I ask the media and others to respect their privacy,” State Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza also offered her condolences:

“What terrible, shocking news to hear of State Sen. Scott Bennett’s passing today. This is a heartbreaking and tragic loss for his wife and children. It is also an immeasurable loss for the state Senate, his constituents and the entire state of Illinois. He was a beloved colleague to all he served with. I had the honor and pleasure of working with Sen. Bennett – including recent discussions to increase awareness of autism in the workplace. He will be remembered for his warmth and wit. Not only was he one of the kindest legislators, but one of the most effective. May his family find peace as they grieve this tremendous loss. We will all miss him, and though his life was all too short, he leaves a lasting legacy. May he rest in God’s peace and eternal glory. To his family, thank you for sharing him with us. Scott will forever remain in my heart as well.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period.”

Illinois State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth of Peoria expressed her condolences while acknowledging Bennett's work in amending the SAFE-T Act.

“The loss of Senator Scott Bennett is an unexpected tragedy. Senator Bennett’s collegiality and dedication was instrumental to the work of refining and enhancing the SAFE-T Act, and his dedication to his community was paramount. His passing is a sad moment for our state as a whole, and his community, his friends, and his family in particular. We are united in grief with all who loved Senator Bennett, and wish peace and comfort for his family.”