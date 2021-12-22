Illinois State Senator Carjacked in Suburban Broadview

Illinois State Sen. Kimberly Lightford and her husband were the victims of a carjacking in a Chicago suburb Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Broadview Police Department said three masked people driving a Durango SUV hijacked a black Mercedes Benz SUV with Lightford, the Senate majority leader, and her husband inside just before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of South 20th Avenue.

Authorities said multiple gunshots were fired during the incident but both the senator and her husband, Eric McKennie, were unharmed.

"There are no reports of injuries to the subjects," police said in a release. "The subjects fled in both senator’s car and in the Durango."

Lightford said in a statement Wednesday that she is "thankful that my husband and I are alive and physically unharmed" but that she is still "trying to process the trauma of what happened."

“I want to thank everyone who has offered their love and support," she said in her statement. "I want to especially thank Mayor Katrina Thompson and the Broadview Police Department for their quick and thorough response.”

Police said an investigation remains ongoing and they are looking into potential surveillance video that could help identify suspects.