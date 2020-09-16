Illinois State Police Trooper Seriously Hurt in Interstate 55 Crash

An Illinois State Police trooper was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries after their vehicle was hit by another motorist on Interstate 55 Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police, the trooper had pulled their vehicle into the left lane of northbound I-55 near Route 30 in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon to assist a stalled motorist. The trooper activated their emergency lights, the department said.

Police say that a short time later a vehicle traveling northbound rear-ended the squad car, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

The trooper was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries. Drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were also hospitalized, police said.

The northbound lanes, closed for approximately three hours, have reopened.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.