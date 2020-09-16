Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police Trooper Seriously Hurt in Interstate 55 Crash

The roadway was closed for three hours as a result of the crash

An Illinois State Police trooper was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries after their vehicle was hit by another motorist on Interstate 55 Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police, the trooper had pulled their vehicle into the left lane of northbound I-55 near Route 30 in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon to assist a stalled motorist. The trooper activated their emergency lights, the department said.

Police say that a short time later a vehicle traveling northbound rear-ended the squad car, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Local

gun violence 58 mins ago

Inside Look: Taking The Crime Lab To Where The Shots Are Fired

Cactus League 1 hour ago

Chicago White Sox Release 2021 Spring Training Schedule

The trooper was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries. Drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were also hospitalized, police said.

The northbound lanes, closed for approximately three hours, have reopened.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us