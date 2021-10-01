Illinois State Police Trooper Shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

An Illinois State Trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities confirmed Friday afternoon.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the officer was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Further details on what happened weren't immediately available, but multiple police sources told NBC 5 the shooting appears to have been self-inflicted.

The inbound Dan Ryan was closed to traffic as of 2 p.m. between 47th Street and Pershing Road "due to police activity," officials said.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications reported the expressway's inbound local lanes were shut down due to a state police investigation and urged commuters to "seek alternate route."

Inbound express lanes were also shut down between Marquette Road/67th Street and 43rd Street.

The shooting comes one day after Illinois State Police announced they were doubling their patrol presence on expressways amid an increase in shootings starting Friday evening.

That presence, however, was expected during overnight hours, when many of the shootings have taken place.

According to a press release from ISP, state police were increasing their patrol presence by approximately 157% during what it called “peak criminal activity times” on expressways.

That increased presence was set for evenings and on overnight shifts.

Troopers were being relocated from around the state to District Chicago to help with staffing.

Illinois State Police say that there have been at least 185 reported shootings on Chicago expressways so far in 2021, up from 128 that occurred in all of 2020.