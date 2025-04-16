Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police trooper hospitalized after driver runs red light in Chicago

The crash occurred in the Legends South, formerly known as the Robert Taylor Homes, neighborhood

By NBC Chicago Staff

An Illinois State Police trooper was hospitalized after a driver ran a red light and slammed into their marked squad car in Chicago’s Legends South neighborhood.

According to authorities, the trooper was driving northbound in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue at approximately 4:56 p.m. when a Ford sedan drove through a red light and slammed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The trooper was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, and the squad car had to be towed from the scene due to damage from the impact, police said.

There were no immediate reports on the condition of the trooper or the other driver, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.

