Illinois State Police Seek Information After Multiple Hit-And-Run Crashes on Dan Ryan Friday

Authorities are investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes left a pedestrian dead on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.

According to police, two vehicles were traveling southbound near 83rd Street just after midnight Friday when a 2018 silver Ford vehicle struck the rear end of another vehicle. The occupants of the Ford exited the vehicle and fled the scene after the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle moved the car to the top of the exit ramp to report the crash to authorities.

Authorities say that a pedestrian, a 27-year-old Chicago man, arrived on the scene for an unknown reason, and approached the abandoned vehicle on the side of the expressway. That man was then hit by a third vehicle, a 2009 green Subaru.

Police say that the Subaru then left the roadway, and all occupants of the vehicle got out and fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead, and neither of the hit-and-run drivers have been located or identified by police.

All southbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic after the crashes, and didn’t reopen until 10 a.m. Friday. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.