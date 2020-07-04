hit and run

Illinois State Police Seek Driver Who Struck Pedestrian in Hit-And-Run on I-290

The crash happened before 1:53 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Ashland Avenue

Illinois State Police troopers are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning on I-290 near Ashland Avenue on Chicago's West Side, officials said in a news release.

According to police, an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian before 1:53 a.m. The individual was found on the left shoulder and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours while police worked on scene, but had reopened as of 5 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has knowledge of the incident is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400. 

