Driver arrested for DUI, Scott's Law violation after striking ISP trooper along I-90: authorities

A Chicago woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, among other offenses, after allegedly striking a trooper who was investigating an earlier crash Friday along Interstate 90, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 3 a.m. on I-90 near 75th Street. An Illinois State Police trooper was assisting the driver from a previous crash, as their squad car sat parked nearby with its lights activated, authorities said. While the trooper was helping that car's driver exit through its passenger side, a Mercedes struck the driver side of the car, causing it to hit the trooper, police said.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Damaya Herriott, 33, of Chicago, was cited for a violation of Illinois' move over law - failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, following too closely, improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Illinois' move over law, known as Scott's Laws, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated, according to ISP. Violators face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense.