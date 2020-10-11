State Police Release Dashcam Video of Fatal Shooting During Harvey Traffic Stop

Illinois State Police released dashcam video Sunday of a traffic stop during which a 30-year-old man was fatally shot earlier in the week in south suburban Harvey.

According to a press release, troopers conducted a traffic stop near 147th Street and Halsted Avenue in Harvey at approximately 12:28 a.m. Wednesday after observing a vehicle with no working headlights.

At the request of troopers, the driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, stepped out of the vehicle for further investigation. At that point, the front seat passenger of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Harvey resident Darren Green Jr., allegedly moved into the driver’s seat, police said.

Video does not show Green moving to the drivers' seat. At one point a trooper yells that he spotted a gun, and a brief struggle begins over the weapon.

As the trooper was trying to grab the gun, Green allegedly began to drive the vehicle forward, dragging both troopers alongside the vehicle.

The vehicle then hit a bus shelter, and when it did, the firearm inside the vehicle discharged, and Green was hit by a gunshot, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Neither trooper was hit by gunfire, and neither trooper discharged their service weapon, authorities say. Both were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and were released.

Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

NBC 5 News has been unable to independently confirm details of the shooting.