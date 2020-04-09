Illinois State Police Issue Emergency FOID Card, CCL Renewal Rules

Gun owners in Illinois with looming expiration dates no longer need to worry about immediately renewing their Firearm Owner Identification card or Concealed Carry License, the Illinois State Police announced.

State police filed emergency rules that took effect Thursday to provide relief to FOID card holders and CCL during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rules that were filed this week include:

FOID card holders, who submit their renewal application will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following the termination of the disaster, even if their renewal application is/was not submitted prior to expiration.

CCL licensees, who submit their renewal application, will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following its termination, even if their CCL renewal application was not submitted prior to expiration.

CCL licensees will not be required to immediately submit proof of three-hour training with their CCL renewal application.