dan ryan expressway shooting

Illinois State Police Investigating Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

Illinois State Police have responded to investigate more than 213 reported Cook county expressway shootings.

Illinois State Police officials are investigating a Monday evening shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway involving a 41-year-old male male and 30-year-old female.

The shooting, involving two vehicles, occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Interstate 94 northbound near 95th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Upon arriving on the scene, Chicago Troopers learned a driver of one of the vehicles, a 41-year -old male from Milwaukee, WI, transported himself and a 30-year-old female passenger from Peoria, IL to an area hospital with non-life-threatening and life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle on Interstate 94 northbound near 95th Street, Chicago, IL.

Local

coronavirus illinois 11 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Mask Mandate Latest, Booster Shot Schedule

waukesha 59 mins ago

Photos: Waukesha Remembers Victims of Christmas Parade Tragedy With Candlelight Vigil

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous. 

In 2021 alone, the Illinois State Police has responded to investigate more than 213 reported Cook county expressway shootings.

             

This article tagged under:

dan ryan expressway shootingDan Ryan Expresswayexpressway shootingschicago expressway shootingshighway shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us