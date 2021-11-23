Illinois State Police Investigating Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

Illinois State Police officials are investigating a Monday evening shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway involving a 41-year-old male male and 30-year-old female.

The shooting, involving two vehicles, occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Interstate 94 northbound near 95th Street.

Upon arriving on the scene, Chicago Troopers learned a driver of one of the vehicles, a 41-year -old male from Milwaukee, WI, transported himself and a 30-year-old female passenger from Peoria, IL to an area hospital with non-life-threatening and life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle on Interstate 94 northbound near 95th Street, Chicago, IL.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

In 2021 alone, the Illinois State Police has responded to investigate more than 213 reported Cook county expressway shootings.