Illinois State Police Investigate Possible Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting

State police are investigating a possible shooting Sunday morning on Interstate 94 on the South Side.

Two people walked into an area hospital about 12:35 and reported they had been shot on northbound I-94 near 59th Street, Illinois State Police said.

Both had non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

All northbound lanes of I-94 from 67th Street to 51st Street were closed down between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

State police did not release any additional details.