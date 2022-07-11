Illinois State Police Cruiser Involved in Dan Ryan Crash

An Illinois State Police cruiser was involved in a crash on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway, causing traffic issues on the roadway.

The crash occurred near 83rd Street, with the cruiser still on the shoulder as of 4 p.m., officials said.

The entrance ramp onto the inbound Dan Ryan was closed as a result of the crash, and stop-and-go traffic has built up back to 95th Street, according to Total Traffic.

Traffic back-ups are also being reported on the Bishop Ford Expressway, with congestion from the entrance ramp to the Dan Ryan back to the Stony Island feeder ramp.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Illinois State Police have not yet confirmed details of what led to the crash, and an investigation remains underway.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.