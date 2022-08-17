2022 Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair Schedule: With 5 Days Left, Here's What's on the Schedule and Who's Performing

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

From famous fair food to the iconic 500-pound butter cow sculpture, the 2022 Illinois State Fair is officially underway. But there's only a few days left to catch the action.

Along with classic carnival rides, fried Oreos and a wide variety of entertainment and contests on the fairgrounds, several special events and musical performances are still set to take place in the fair's final five days. Here are the events and performances on tap:

Wednesday, Aug. 17

  • Governor's Day
  • Shaggy and TLC (Grandstand)
  • Paint Night Experience
  • Harness Racing
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • Republican Day
  • John Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart (Grandstand)
  • Paint Night Experience
  • Harness Racing

Friday, Aug. 19

  • First Responder Day
  • Trevor Noah (Grandstand)

Saturday, Aug. 20

  • Park District Conversation Day
  • Outlaw 5J Rodeo (The Coliseum)
  • USAC Bettenhausen 100 (Grandstand)
  • Disturbed with Nita Straus (Grandstand)

Sunday, Aug. 21

  • Family Day
  • ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 and Sportsman Nationals (Grandstand)
  • Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart (Grandstand)

In addition to the special events, more than a dozen stages will host daily, free entertainment. Here's a full list of the stages and what they are hosting.

Local

SoulCycle 1 hour ago

SoulCycle to Close At Least 19 Studios, Including in the 2 Chicago Area

r. kelly trial 2 hours ago

R. Kelly Jury to Hear Opening Statements Wednesday at Trial in Chicago

Tickets for musical acts and some special events are sold separately, and are on sale here.

The fair runs until Aug. 22 and fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. to midnight each day. Tickets start at $10 for adults, with discounts for seniors and children. Some events may require additional tickets.

This article tagged under:

2022 Illinois State FairIllinois State FairButter CowButter Cow Sculpture
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us