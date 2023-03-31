Illinois State Fair Grandstand Concert Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Illinois State Fair fans now have their chance to be among the first to scoop up tickets to some of the annual fair's main acts.

Tickets officially went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on the Ticketmaster website. Those who became Main Gate Insiders got their first crack at tickets on Thursday.

This year's Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series features artists like REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris, fair organizers announced.

Other headliners announced so far include Old Dominion and Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH. Additional acts will be announced in "coming weeks," according to organizers.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a statement. "Families shouldn’t have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices."

"Tier 3" concert tickets range in price from $25 to $50 depending on the show, with "Tier 1" tickets reaching between $90 and $123.

"Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket seller for the Illinois State Fair," organizers said in a statement. "All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware."

2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert headliners

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Springfield.