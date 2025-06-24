The Illinois State Fair, a Springfield summer staple, is right around the corner and it will bring a number of major artists to town.

While the festival may be best known for its adrenaline-inducing rides, local vendors and agricultural exhibitions, the fair also boasts performances from a slew of artists across musical genres.

The fair is home to a number of stages. Some smaller performances offer free admission to fair-goers, while the biggest artists will perform at nighttime concerts at the Grandstand, which require ticketed admission, according to officials.

The State Fair is open daily from Aug. 7-17. Grandstand performances begin at 8 p.m., and gates open an hour before each performance.

This year’s lineup includes everything from genre-blending singers to legendary rock bands to chart-topping rappers.

Here’s a list of performers:

Aug. 8: Jake Owen with Jo Dee Messina

Aug. 9: The Black Crowes

Aug. 10: Megan Moroney

Aug. 12: Sheryl Crow

Aug. 13: Snoop Dogg

Aug. 14: Brad Paisley with Tucker Wetmore

Aug. 15: The Chainsmokers

Aug. 16: Def Leppard

Aug. 17: Turnpike Troubadours with Whitey Morgan

Tickets to Grandstand performances do not include admission to the fair, and fair admission must be purchased separately to attend events at the Grandstand.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Illinois State Fair website. More information about tiers and perks is also available online.